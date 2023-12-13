Megadeth Reunite With Marty Friedman For Budokan Concert Livestream - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Megadeth Reunite With Marty Friedman For Budokan Concert Livestream was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: For the first time in more than 23 years, Megadeth alumni Marty Friedman will join the band on stage as the special guest for a one-off global livestream from the legendary Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on February 27.
"Marty and I have remained friends over 23 years, since we last played together," says Dave Mustaine. "However, I hear his music every night, and he still is among the top guitar players I've ever heard. This is an amazing treat for the fans, as well as myself. I am going to enjoy this as much as the fans are, and I'm sure many of you will catch me sneaking a peek during Marty's appearance. Domo arigato, Marty-San!"
Friedman was in the Megadeth lineup throughout the 1990s, appearing on all of the band's albums from 1990's "Rust In Peace" to 1999's "Risk."
Billed as "They Only Come Out At Night", the global livestream event can be viewed as it happens on Monday, February 27 at 6 p.m. Tokyo time (JST), and available on demand for two days; the event will mark the group's first-ever performance from the legendary venue.
Megadeth's latest album is "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!"
Read what Marty had to say about the upcoming show and get ticket details for the livestream here.
