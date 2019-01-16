Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed and Shinedown lead the lineup for this year's Rocklahoma festival, which is set to take place on May 24th through 26th at the "Catch The Fever" Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Ozzy had this to say, "Believe it or not, I've been doing shows in Oklahoma since 1971, so I know that they have some of the best audiences in the world there."

Shinedown's Brent Smith added, "We are very much looking forward to bringing everyone at this year's Rocklahoma our 100% A-GAME!!! Get Up and Get Ready."

The vent will also feature performances from Bush, Seether, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Jackyl, Asking Alexandria, Tech N9NE, Blackberry Smoke, Beartooth, Sevendust, Black Stone Cherry, Avatar, Fever 333, Lita Ford, Palaye Royale, Ace Frehley, Wheeler Walker Jr, New Years Day, Bad Wolves, The Glorious Sons, Light The Torch, Alien Weaponry, Hyro The Hero, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Dirty Honey, Strutter, Beasto Blanco, Mudd Flux, Firstryke, Ratchet Dolls, The Midnight Devils, Dead Metal Society, Rocket Science, Preacher Stone, Dryvr, Charlie Bonnet III and the Folkin Gasholes, Down For Five, The Normandys, Poster Child, Blackout, Solidify, Doxy, Zen Hipster, and The Grind.





Related Stories

A Perfect Circle Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

A Perfect Circle, Poison, Stone Temple Pilots Lead Festival Lineup

Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups

Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

More Rocklahoma News

Share this article



