News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

01-16-2019
Rocklahoma

Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed and Shinedown lead the lineup for this year's Rocklahoma festival, which is set to take place on May 24th through 26th at the "Catch The Fever" Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Ozzy had this to say, "Believe it or not, I've been doing shows in Oklahoma since 1971, so I know that they have some of the best audiences in the world there."

Shinedown's Brent Smith added, "We are very much looking forward to bringing everyone at this year's Rocklahoma our 100% A-GAME!!! Get Up and Get Ready."

The vent will also feature performances from Bush, Seether, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Jackyl, Asking Alexandria, Tech N9NE, Blackberry Smoke, Beartooth, Sevendust, Black Stone Cherry, Avatar, Fever 333, Lita Ford, Palaye Royale, Ace Frehley, Wheeler Walker Jr, New Years Day, Bad Wolves, The Glorious Sons, Light The Torch, Alien Weaponry, Hyro The Hero, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Dirty Honey, Strutter, Beasto Blanco, Mudd Flux, Firstryke, Ratchet Dolls, The Midnight Devils, Dead Metal Society, Rocket Science, Preacher Stone, Dryvr, Charlie Bonnet III and the Folkin Gasholes, Down For Five, The Normandys, Poster Child, Blackout, Solidify, Doxy, Zen Hipster, and The Grind.


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

A Perfect Circle Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

A Perfect Circle, Poison, Stone Temple Pilots Lead Festival Lineup

Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups

Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

More Rocklahoma News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup- Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates- Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy- more

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert- Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance- Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'- more

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Black Sabbath Receiving Hometown Honor Next Month

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Videos

Def Leppard Recap Hysteria + More Tour

Meshuggah Announce Limited Edition Reissues

Mastodon Release Latest Emperor Of Sand tour video Series Clip

Bob Mould Previews New Album With Berlin DocuVideo

The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel Featured In String Theory

Ronnie Reno Retiring From Music After Over 60 Years

Bravo Delta Release 'Unbreakable' Video

Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed

Linkin Park Star Reactions To Mark Morton's Chester Bennington Collaboration

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.