Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

() After a record-breaking 2023 with over 70,000 fans from across the U.S. and beyond in attendance, Rocklahoma returns Friday, August 30, Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 to Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma--just outside Tulsa--for the biggest year yet!

America's Biggest Labor Day Party will feature headlining performances from Avenged Sevenfold and Evanescence (Friday), Disturbed and A Day To Remember (Saturday), and Slipknot and Lamb of God (Sunday), along with a huge lineup of top rock and metal bands including Halestorm, Mastodon, Skillet, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber and Tom Keifer, among others. 2024 marks the Rocklahoma debut appearance for Avenged Sevenfold and A Day To Remember.

Now in its 18th year, Rocklahoma was established in 2007 as a destination music experience and has grown to become a cornerstone in the rock music festival circuit, drawing fans from all over the globe to experience its unrivaled rock and roll party atmosphere. Rocklahoma is a haven for the rock community and a celebration where fans can escape the everyday and revel in the spirit of music. The festival showcases the best rock artists performing on three stages, with a wide range of onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages that live up to the festival's motto of "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock." The festival also features the annual Miss Rocklahoma competition, which will be accepting submissions for its 2024 edition later this June.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, at 1421 West 450 Road in Pryor, OK. Rockin Red Dirt Ranch is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower houses, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and much more.

The Rocklahoma 2024 daily lineup features:

Thursday, August 29 (Pre-Party): Tom Keifer, Faster Pussycat, Skarlett Roxx, Eyebolt

Friday, August 30: Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm, Wage War, Coal Chamber, The Warning, Kim Dracula, Vixen, Enuff Z'Nuff, Sleep Theory, Tim Montana, Holy Wars, Eva Under Fire, and Dime Store Riot

Saturday, August 31: Disturbed, A Day To Remember, Skillet, Clutch, Badflower, Pop Evil, Bad Wolves, Austin Meade, Des Rocs, Another Day Dawns, Atomic Punks, Royale Lynn, Color of Chaos, and SURGE

Sunday, September 1: Slipknot, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Nothing More, Kerry King, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Winger, Set It Off, Oxymorrons, The Plot In You, Any Given Sin, Vended, Raven's Banquet, and Ten Cent Revenge

