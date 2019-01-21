Tarah Who? Take On Heavy Topics with 'Numb Killer'

L.A. band Tarah Who? have a new music video for their tack "Numb Killer". The song comes from their forthcoming The EP, "64 Women", which is set to be released on February 22nd. will be available 2/22/19

Lead singer Tarah G. Carpenter explained the inspiration behind the track, "I wrote this song in the back seat of my friend's car. We had just heard about the news about the terrorist attacks at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester.

"While my friends kept on talking, I started wondering if the assailant had had any emotions or hesitations before going through with his actions." Watch the video here.





