Tarah Who? Share 'Manners' With New Video

Los Angeles rockers Tarah Who? revealed their latest single and music video last week. The new track, entitled "Manners", follows the group's previous single "Swallow That Pill".
Tarah G. Carpenter had this to say about the new track and video, "My Mom was abandoned as a child and raised by nuns who were really strict. I have always thought that mom had a really big heart, She always puts herself last and tries to understand everyone, which is a real strength, It occurred to me one day that she was taught to be a good citizen, with good manners, but no one really cared for her. As a parent would. Affectionate, Loving, Because of that, sometimes there is mis-communication.
"She is taken as cold, while she was just doing the 'Right Thing', or at least what has been taught. I don't think that loving or caring for a stranger 9 regardless of their ethnicity, race, sexuality or religion) has to be taught from a book, as if it was an instruction manual of how to treat people.
"I believe that we are all born kind and loving and that education is very important because with ignorance comes judgement and fear without reason." Watch the video below:
