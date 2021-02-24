.

Tarah Who? Share 'Manners' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-24-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Photo courtesy Under The Moon PR

Los Angeles rockers Tarah Who? revealed their latest single and music video last week. The new track, entitled "Manners", follows the group's previous single "Swallow That Pill".

Tarah G. Carpenter had this to say about the new track and video, "My Mom was abandoned as a child and raised by nuns who were really strict. I have always thought that mom had a really big heart, She always puts herself last and tries to understand everyone, which is a real strength, It occurred to me one day that she was taught to be a good citizen, with good manners, but no one really cared for her. As a parent would. Affectionate, Loving, Because of that, sometimes there is mis-communication.

"She is taken as cold, while she was just doing the 'Right Thing', or at least what has been taught. I don't think that loving or caring for a stranger 9 regardless of their ethnicity, race, sexuality or religion) has to be taught from a book, as if it was an instruction manual of how to treat people.

"I believe that we are all born kind and loving and that education is very important because with ignorance comes judgement and fear without reason." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Tarah Who? Share 'Manners' With New Video

Singled Out: Tarah Who?'s Swallow That Pill

Tarah Who? Take On Heavy Topics with 'Numb Killer'

News > Tarah Who



advertisement
Day In Rock

Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo- Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure- The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'- Dave Mustaine- more

Reviews

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

advertisement
Latest News

Paul McCartney To Tell His Story With His Lyrics

Rival Sons Reissuing Early Recordings Through Their New Label

Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo

Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure

The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

Dave Mustaine Inks Megadeal With Gibson