Singled Out: Tarah Who?'s Safe Zone

Tarah Who? Just released the new album, "The Last Chase", which was produced by Alain Johannes and frontwoman Tarah Carpenter, and to celebrate we asked Tarah to tell us about the song "Safe Zone". Here is the story:

I wanted to write a light, and fun song. There are so many tragedies happening in the world today that I just wanted to write something light. When I write a song, I usually think of the crowd and how it would be received. I was thinking about the people who support live music and our responsibility as performers to entertain.

So, I thought "Safe Zone" as an intro song to our live shows. To present who we are and what we believe in, as people. We start our shows with this song so that, hopefully, people can get in the vibe, shake the negativities from their day, and by being in the moment, in a safe environment, they can let go, and truly have a good time. When we are all together, we share incredible, magical moments, and that is what this song is about. Be safe, Be you, and let's party!

