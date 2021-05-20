Song Premiere: Tarah Who?'s La Petite Boche: Un Amour de Guerre

We are pleased to premiere the new single from grunge punk duo Tarah Who? called "La Petite Boche: Un Amour de Guerre", which lead vocalist Tarah Carpenter dedicated to her mother for Mothers Day this year.

Tarah shared this about the inspiration, " Listening to music was one of our things. My mom shared with me the bands she used to go see live and I would share with her the bands I discovered. You never know as a kid what is going to be special. But looking back, that is one of the moments that stick out as influential."

Carpenter is a originally from France and shared with us how she decided on the track's title, "I did not know how to name this song. Then I remembered that people used to call my mom 'La petite Boche' as a child because she was born to a German soldier and a French mother in 1943.

"I wanted to use this somehow, to remind people that calling each other names is not right but also as a reminder of that time in History. My Godmother came up with this title, which turns out to be a little poetic and my mom approved." Stream the song below:

