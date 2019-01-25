Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

(hennemusic) A pair of early Iron Maiden members performed some of the band's classic tracks in a London pub on January 20, and video from the show is streaming online.



Singer Paul Mario Day joined former Maiden guitarist Terry Wapram and his group, Buffalo Fish, for the title song from the iconic metal band's self-titled 1980 debut, and the 1981 "Killers" track, "Wrathchild", at Cart & Horses, known as "The Birthplace of Iron Maiden."



Day was the original vocalist when bassist Steve Harris formed Iron Maiden on Christmas Day in 1975; the singer exited the lineup in its first year, while Wapram was on board in 1977 before his departure the following year.



The footage - posted by Marius Danielsen from Darkest Sins - also features the Norwegian rocker belting out "Prowler" from the debut set alongside Wapram.



Three other early Maiden members were in the house: 1977-79 drummer Doug Sampson performed with his group Airforce, while original 1975-76 guitarists Dave Sullivan and Terry Rance were on hand to enjoy the show.



Day, Sullivan and Rance reunited last month for a visit with Harris for the first time in more than four decades. Sampson was the only one of the five players to appear on an Iron Maiden release when he was in the lineup for the recording of the group's 1979 debut EP, "The Soundhouse Tapes." Watch the videos here.

