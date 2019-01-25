News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

01-25-2019
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) A pair of early Iron Maiden members performed some of the band's classic tracks in a London pub on January 20, and video from the show is streaming online.

Singer Paul Mario Day joined former Maiden guitarist Terry Wapram and his group, Buffalo Fish, for the title song from the iconic metal band's self-titled 1980 debut, and the 1981 "Killers" track, "Wrathchild", at Cart & Horses, known as "The Birthplace of Iron Maiden."

Day was the original vocalist when bassist Steve Harris formed Iron Maiden on Christmas Day in 1975; the singer exited the lineup in its first year, while Wapram was on board in 1977 before his departure the following year.

The footage - posted by Marius Danielsen from Darkest Sins - also features the Norwegian rocker belting out "Prowler" from the debut set alongside Wapram.

Three other early Maiden members were in the house: 1977-79 drummer Doug Sampson performed with his group Airforce, while original 1975-76 guitarists Dave Sullivan and Terry Rance were on hand to enjoy the show.

Day, Sullivan and Rance reunited last month for a visit with Harris for the first time in more than four decades. Sampson was the only one of the five players to appear on an Iron Maiden release when he was in the lineup for the recording of the group's 1979 debut EP, "The Soundhouse Tapes." Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

Original Iron Maiden Lineup Reunites After Four Decades

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Trooper Beer 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour- Jimmy Page Celebrates Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary- Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For 5 Oscars- more

Static-X Announced Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide

Whitesnake Massively Expand 'Slide It In' For Reissues

L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album

Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'

Zappa In New York Expanded For Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: To Whom It May's Calculate

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

Audioslave's Set At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Gin Blossoms Release 'Mega Pawn King' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.