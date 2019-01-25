Zappa In New York Expanded For Anniversary Reissue

Frank Zappa's classic live album "Zappa In New York" has been expanded for a special 40th anniversary reissue that will be hitting stores on March 29th.

We were sent the following details: The 1978 release was captured during in 1976 during four historic sold-out concerts at The Palladium in New York City the week between Christmas and New Year's.

Overseen by the Zappa Family Trust and produced by Ahmet Zappa and Vaultmeister Joe Travers, the expanded versions will be available as a 5CD box set, 3LP on 180-gram audiophile grade vinyl and digitally. The 5-disc collection, which will be housed in a limited-edition metal tin shaped like a NYC street manhole cover and includes a replica ticket from one of the shows, consists of the main album in its original mix, newly remastered by Bob Ludwig in 2018 and available for the first time since its debut. The four additional discs are loaded with relevant Vault nuggets and more than three hours of unreleased live performances from the NYC Palladium concerts, representing every composition played during the concerts and the best alternate performances of every tune Zappa picked for the original album, all newly mixed in 2018. To achieve the highest-level sound quality, the audio team went back to the original two-inch 24-track multi-track master tapes and transferred every reel at 96kHz 24-bit wavs.



The Zappa In New York 40th anniversary editions are available for pre-order now and all digital pre-orders will receive an instant grat download of the unreleased rarity "The Purple Lagoon/Any Kind of Pain." Recorded on the first night of the four-night stand, the track features Zappa performing the chorus of the song "Any Kind of Pain" in the middle of "The Purple Lagoon." What makes this so significant is that nobody knew this existed or that Zappa had the idea for this song more than a decade before it was released in 1988 on the live album Broadway The Hard Way until the Zappa Family Trust archived the tapes and made the fascinating discovery. More proof that Zappa was creating at an unmatched pace and always thinking years ahead. Pre-order Zappa In New York 40th anniversary edition now: https://ume.lnk.to/ZappaInNewYork40

"We are excited to bring you this new Deluxe version of Zappa in New York: an opportunity to re-examine and celebrate the source material of a great album while exploring the events of Frank's life in late December 1976, Collections like these really show of the work ethic of a musical genius," exclaims the Zappa Family Trust in the album notes.





