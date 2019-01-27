Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash and former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar lead the list of special guests on former Eagles guitarist Don Felder forthcoming album.

Felder has shared a stream of the new album's title track "American Rock 'N' Roll" which features Slash along with Mick Fleetwood and the Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith.

"Slash lives really close to me," Felder revealed in an interview. "He came over, brought his guitar, plugged into one of my amps and we traded off on some solos. He actually plays on the part of the song that mentions Guns N' Roses by name."

Additional guests of the album includes Bob Weir and Joe Satriani and the record is set to hit stores on April 5th. Check out the title song here.





