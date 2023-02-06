Joe Bonamassa Recruits Styx and Don Felder For Friends Concerts

(Prospect PR) Joe Bonamassa has announced the return of the summer's biggest rock & roll event with "Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends," featuring special guests Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles.

The special two-night performance run will stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Saturday, August 12th and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Sunday, August 13th. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 10th at 10am EST.

Like the concert series' inaugural event last year, Keeping The Blues Alive Presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends will feature full performances from each act before culminating into a jaw-dropping encore featuring members from all three bands.

