Tool's New Album Coming This Spring Says Member

The 'Chinese Democracy' like wait for Tool's new album may be over this spring if comments made by drummer Danny Carey to a fan pan out.

Carey was caught on camera in an exchange with a fan at this year's NAMM show (National Association of Music Merchants) and when asked when the new album should be out, Carey said, "Yeah, it should be out mid-April" and then added "That's the plan anyway." (see video of exchange here)

The drummer's comments follow a social media post from frontman Maynard James Keenan last month where he shared " "Update- Final vocals tracked MONTHS ago. Then U.S.-UK-Euro run w #APC. If Tool all inst are tracked, long process of Mixing now."





