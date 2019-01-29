News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Limbs, The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker Tour

01-29-2019
Limbs

Limbs have announced that they will be hitting road this spring for the Feel Nothing Tour with The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker.

They will be launching the U.S. trek in Grand Rapids on March 30th at The Stache and wrapping up the tour on April 28th in Detroit, MI at The Shelter.

Limbs also announced that will also be joining Fit For an Autopsy, Vatican, Great American Ghost, and more at AURA Fest 2019 in Savannah next month.

3/30 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
3/31 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
4/2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
4/3 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
4/4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
4/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
4/6 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
4/7 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry
4/9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
4/10 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
4/11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
4/12 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
4/13 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
4/15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
4/16 - Dallas, TX - Curtain Club
4/17 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
4/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
4/20 - San Diego, CA - Soma
4/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
4/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
4/24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
4/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam
4/27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
4/28 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter


Related Stories


Limbs, The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker Tour

Limbs Announce Summer Tour Dates With Emery

More Limbs News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show- ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows- Lee Kerslake- more

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates- Tool's New Album Coming This Spring- The Circle- more

Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury- Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album- Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)- more

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show

ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows

Lee Kerslake Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Surprise

Classic Foreigner Concert Film Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

Black Label Society Announce Special Tour and Reissue

Tremonti Release 'Throw Them To The Lions' Video

Deer Tick Release 'Bluesboy' Video

Limbs, The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker Tour

Singled Out: A Page Unturned's Reflection

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Tool's New Album Coming This Spring Says Member

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Stream New Song

Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.