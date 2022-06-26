Limbs Unleash Video For Pandemic Inspired 'Blood and Heel'

Limbs have released a music video for their quarantine inspired track, "Blood and Heel", to celebrate the arrival of their brand new EP, "Coma Year".

Vocalist Austin McAuley had this to say, "This song is my quarantine anthem. Simply put, it's a vivid recollection of the mental and physical toll the pandemic has taken on myself and those around me.

"The song describes the often unhealthy coping mechanisms I employed to deal with the stress and uncertainty I faced in my personal life, as well as my role as an artist while the world was in a volatile state.

"At the end of it all, I felt like the only person who could help me was myself. I didn't want to rely on anyone else to solve any issues I may have due to the stresses of being in unprecedented times from a pandemic." Watch the video below:

