Limbs Share Slow Burn Visualizer

Keavin Wiggins | 05-24-2022

Limbs Band photo courtesy Atom Splitter
Band photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Limbs have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "Slow Burn". The track comes from their forthcoming seven-track EP, "Coma Year", which will arrive on June 24th.

Vocalist Austin McAuley had this to say about the new track, "'Slow Burn' is a first-hand account of dealing with anxiety and panic disorder. It lays out the inner struggle of combating all stages of a panic attack and the mental anguish that follows.

"In the moment that an attack reaches its peak, it feels like my heart is going to stop; like I have no control over the events taking place. From my racing pulse to blurred vision and cold sweats, it seems impossible that I'll ever make it out on top.

"But in the end, I always find a way to bring myself out of it, somehow able to find the strength to carry on. But that strength is so easily forgotten whenever another episode arises." Watch the visualizer below:

