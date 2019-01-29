News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows

01-29-2019
ZZ Top

ZZ Top have announced that they will be returning to where it all began with their 50th Anniversary Texas Bash, in three cities in the Lone Star State this May.

The band will joined at the shows by Bad Company and Cheap Trick and will be kicking things off in Dallas on May 17th at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The next night they will travel to Houston to play the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands and will wrap things up on May 19tg the Austin360 Amphitheater.

Billy Gibbons had this to say,. "It's been five decades, and I think we're starting to get pretty good at this! We're just as excited to be back in Texas this May playing our bluesy kind of rock as when started with in '69. The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed much and we're keeping it that way."

Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen shared his excitement with, "ZZ Top are celebrating their 50th anniversary this years so it truly an honor that the famed Little Ol' Band from Texas has asked Cheap Trick (all of whom are longtime ZZ Top fans and musical touring friends) to be included and open for these living legends - the great Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard."

Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers added, "Those three Texan hombres, aka ZZ Top, are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year so Bad Company is going to join them and the fans to mark the occasion; hang on to your hats and heels!".

ZZ Top's 50th Anniversary Texas Bash with Bad Company and Cheap 05/17 - Dallas - Dos Equis Pavilion
05/18 - Houston - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/19 - Austin - Austin360


William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival

ZZ Top Announce First Dates Of 50th Anniversary Tour

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Tops Chart With New Solo Album

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Muddy Waters Classic

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Muddy Waters Cover

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

More ZZ Top News

