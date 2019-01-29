|
ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows
01-29-2019
ZZ Top have announced that they will be returning to where it all began with their 50th Anniversary Texas Bash, in three cities in the Lone Star State this May.
The band will joined at the shows by Bad Company and Cheap Trick and will be kicking things off in Dallas on May 17th at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The next night they will travel to Houston to play the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands and will wrap things up on May 19tg the Austin360 Amphitheater.
Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen shared his excitement with, "ZZ Top are celebrating their 50th anniversary this years so it truly an honor that the famed Little Ol' Band from Texas has asked Cheap Trick (all of whom are longtime ZZ Top fans and musical touring friends) to be included and open for these living legends - the great Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard."
ZZ Top's 50th Anniversary Texas Bash with Bad Company and Cheap 05/17 - Dallas - Dos Equis Pavilion
Related Stories
ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows
William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend
ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival
ZZ Top Announce First Dates Of 50th Anniversary Tour
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Tops Chart With New Solo Album
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Muddy Waters Classic
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Muddy Waters Cover
John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'