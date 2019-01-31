Black Rose Release 'Sands Of Time' Video

Black Rose have released a video for the track" Sands Of Time" taken from their latest full-length album "A Light In The Dark," which was released last spring.

The group had this to say, "Sands Of Time is the opening track of our latest record A Light In The Dark. It's a song about the passing of time. You can build buildings and cities, become powerful and revered, but no one is immortal.

"In the end, what is left in our minds is the memories of it all. The knowledge and wisdom that we pass on from one generation to the next, is the closest we will come to immortality." Watch the video here.





