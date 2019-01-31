Black Stone Cherry Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Black Stone Cherry has announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour this spring featuring support from Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown.

The band is launching the trek to promote their latest album "Family Tree" and will also be making appearances at some of the leading music festivals including Rocklahoma, Thunder Mountain Music Park, and the Tail Winds Music Festival.

The band had this to say, "We are beyond excited to hit the road in a big way in 2019 with our rock n roll brothers, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown! This is definitely a tour for the southern, blues, jam rock n roll hearts out there and we can't wait to bring a different live experience every single night!

"We're also excited to have our long time friends The Josephines, Thomas Wynn and the Believers, and Kyle Daniel all on select dates! Bring your dancin shoes and we'll see ya soon!"

Previously Announced February Dates

Saturday, February 16th - The Bluff - Memphis TN

Sunday, February 17th - Trussville Civic Center - Trussville, AL

Thursday, February 21st - Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue - Sauget, IL

Friday, February 22nd - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center

Saturday, February 23rd - Route 47 Pub & Grill - Fridley, MN

March/April/May/June 20190 Tour Dates

Thursday, March 28th - Amos's - Charlotte, NC

Friday, March 29th - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

Saturday, March 30th - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, March 31st - Volcano Room at Cumberland Caverns - McMinnville, TN

Thursday, April 4th - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

Friday, April 5th - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

Saturday, April 6th - Trees - Dallas, TX

Thursday, April 11th - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Friday, April 12th - Lafayette Theatre - Lafayette, IN

Saturday, April 13th - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH

Thursday, April 18th - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

Friday, April 19th - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

Saturday, April 20th - Route 20 - Racine, WI

Thursday, April 25th - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

Friday, April 26th - Hard Times Four Mile Fork - Fredericksburg, VA

Saturday, April 27th - Tally Ho Theatre - Leesburg, VA

Monday, April 29th - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA

Tuesday, April 30th - Middle East - Cambridge, MA

Saturday, May 4th - Panama City Bike Week - Panama City Beach, FL

Thursday, May 16th - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

Friday, May 17th - Blue Note - Columbia, MO

Saturday, May 18th - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

Friday, May 24th - Rocklahoma - Greensboro, NC

Saturday, May 25th - The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson Maryville, TN Friday, May 31st - V Club - Huntington, WV

Saturday, June 22nd - Thunder Mountain Music Park - Bristol, TN

Saturday, June 29th - Tail Winds Music Festival - Wappingers Falls, NY





