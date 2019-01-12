The band had the following to say about the new visual, "This is a cover video that has been in the works for a couple months now and we are excited to finally share it with the world.

"The band is getting ready to release our debut album in 2019 and we think it's going to put Recreating Eden on the map for music lovers everywhere. Be on the lookout for Recreating Eden's Tomb 1: Awaken." Watch the video - here.