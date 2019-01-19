News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert was a top story on Sunday: Dave Grohl once again took a fall off a concert stage during a Foo Fighters concert, but the frontman survived the tumble this time without breaking any bones.

Grohl's latest fall from the stage took place during the band's show at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas earlier this month as he attempted to drink a beer that was handed to him. It was captured on video by a fan, watch it here.

Things did not end so well with a previous fall back in 2015 at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, where Dave suffered a broken leg and was forced to perform using his now famous throne at shows following the incident. - here.

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.