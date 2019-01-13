Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert

Dave Grohl once again took a fall off a concert stage during a Foo Fighters concert, but the frontman survived the tumble this time without breaking any bones.

Grohl's latest fall from the stage took place during the band's show at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas earlier this month as he attempted to drink a beer that was handed to him. It was captured on video by a fan, watch it here.

Things did not end so well with a previous fall back in 2015 at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, where Dave suffered a broken leg and was forced to perform using his now famous throne at shows following the incident.





Related Stories

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article



