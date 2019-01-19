The series will see the Journey founder and guitarist celebrate the band's legendary catalog and rich history, including tunes from the San Francisco outfit's first three albums: 1975's "Journey", 1976's "Look Into The Future", and 1977's "Next."

Schon and his Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie will perform with a lineup that includes former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals, multi-instrumentalist Marti Frederiksen and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.

The band will play a warm-up show at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, CA on February 22 before the trek's official opening night at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA on February 23.

"Here's an open invitation to Steve Perry to come out on ether the 22nd or 23rd," tweeted Schon. "Would love to see you, Steve." Read more - here.