Fitz And The Tantrums Release 'All The Feels' Video

Fitz And The Tantrums has released a music video for their new song "All The Feels". The track is the title song for their forthcoming album, which will be hitting stores on September 20th.

Frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick had the following to say about the new record: "So many highs and lows this last year but we'll make it through together.

"We are so excited to finally share what we've been working so hard on. 'All The Feels' has all the emotions. We hope you love it as much as we do." Watch the video here.





