Fitz and the Tantrums Ask For Help With New Video

05-04-2019
Fitz and the Tantrums

Fitz and the Tantrums are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album with the release last week of the third track from the new record and accompanying video.

The new track is entitled "I Need Help!" and the video can be streamed here, while the track is available at all digital retailers and streaming services.

Frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick had this to say, "This world teaches us to try to do it all on our own and not rely on anybody else. Life is hard and sometimes you just gotta ask for a little help."


