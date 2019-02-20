|
Young The Giant and Fitz And The Tantrums Plot Tour
02-20-2019
Young The Giant and Fitz And The Tantrums fans have reason to celebrate as the bands have announced that they will be launching a North American coheadlining tour this summer.
They will be kicking off the tour on June 12th at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO and finishing on August 16th in Las Vegas, NV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Young The Giant frontman Sameer Gadhia had this to say, "It is with great honor that we announce our Summer 2019 North American Tour with our dear friends Fitz and the Tantrums! We're looking forward to returning to some of these iconic venues and bringing our show outdoors again this summer. Our single Superposition is about two forces becoming one. It's a song with a message that's defied odds and garnered an overwhelming reaction. It's perfectly fitting, then, that our co-headline concept this summer is about combining two properties. We are excited to see you out there!"
Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick added, "We couldn't be more excited to take over the summer with our friends Young The Giant on this co-headline tour! This is going to be a big year for Fitz and the Tantrums. We've got a lot of exciting news to come that we can't wait to share with our fans."
JUNE
12 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
16 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
18 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion
20 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
21 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
23 New York, NY TBD
25 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live
27 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Outdoors
28 Columbus, OH Express Live Outdoors
29 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
30 Cleveland, OH Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica
JULY
3 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove
5 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater
6 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
7 Houston, TX Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
9 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre
10 Fayetteville, AR Walmart AMP
12 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre
13 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
14 Atlanta, GA State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
16 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
18 Tampa, FL The Cuban Club Courtyard
19 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
20 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater
21 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
AUGUST
4 Seattle, WA Marrymoor Park Concerts
6 Troutdale, OR Edgefield Amphtiheater
8 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
9 San Diego, CA CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10 Inglewood, CA Forum
11 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
14 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
15 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
16 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
*Young The Giant and COIN only
Related Stories
Young The Giant and Fitz And The Tantrums Plot Tour
Young The Giant Release 'Simplify' Video
Young The Giant And Lights Announce North American Tour
Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify'
Young The Giant Release Special 2-Track Single
Young The Giant and Cold War Kids Add Dates To Summer Tour
Young The Giant Announce Summer Tour With Cold War Kids
More Young The Giant News