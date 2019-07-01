Magnum Lose Longtime Member

Magnum have announced the departure of Al Barrow, who was with the band since 2001. They have recruited Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) to step in for Al.

The band released the following message, "We want to share with all you guys the news that Al has decided to leave the band. He has been finding it increasingly difficult to spend so much time away from home now that he lives in America.

"We're all going to miss him very much, not just what he brought musically but his company and character. His tireless efforts in helping with putting our albums together, social media, website, and promotional literature have always been massively appreciated, especially when we didn't pay him for them (JK)!! We wholeheartedly wish him the best in all his future projects both musical and personal. We'll be keeping in touch, and for the time being he will still be helping out on Facebook.

"Stepping in to his shoes we are pleased to announce that Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) will be joining us effective immediately. We've already been working hard with him on the new album - due for release early 2020, with artwork by Rodney Matthews. We're all very excited by this next chapter in the Great Adventure that is Magnum."

Al has released a video message to fans that can be streamed here.





