Betraying The Martyrs Release 'Parasite' Video

Betraying The Martyrs have released a music video for their new single "Parasite". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Rapture," which will be hitting stores on September 13th.

Frontman Aaron Matts had this to say about the Igor Omodei directed video and track, "The song is a subject that I've wanted to touch on for quite some time now. It speaks of an internal battle of the minds between myself and that evil self that I'm sure we all have and know all too well.

"The story speaks of the innocent untainted self that ultimately trumps and returns to defeat this metaphorical parasite of depression and anxiety.

"The song is more of a celebration of overcoming a dark period in my life, but can be seen from more than one perspective. We're in love with the music video - Igor did a fantastic job as he always does, and we absolutely cannot wait for people to see what we've been working so hard on!" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Betraying The Martyrs Launching North American Tour

More Betraying The Martyrs News

Share this article



