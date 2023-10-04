Betraying The Martyrs Announce Break Up With Final Video

Betraying The Martyrs have shared a new song called "The Veil" that they are offering as a "farewell gift" to fans as they revealed the track with the sad news that they are breaking up.

They band shared, "Betraying The Martyrs have decided to part ways. After a 15 years old very successful career that has seen the French band perform over 990 concerts throughout the whole world, BTM have decided to call it a day.

"As we've always been, we'd like to remain transparent with you guys, who have been supporting us for all these years and through so many events. Today's world's economical situation, and never ending increases in touring costs (during & right after Covid) took a massive toll on all of us, financially but also individually (physically and mentally) and we simply came to the conclusion that we don't have the strength to move forward together anymore. For the past months, we have been struggling to function as a band, to make consensual, unanimous decisions and to be able to all look in the same directions.

"That being said, it is with a lot of emotions and a very heavy heart that we would like to present to you our very last piece, a beautiful 7 minutes-long music video that took us immense efforts in the making. A farewell gift for you all to enjoy.

Watch, stream and share the band's final offering « The Veil » - OUT NOW everywhere and on all platforms. [stream below]

"We would like to thank every single one of you for all those beautiful years spent together, we will cherish those memories for the rest of our lives. BTM."

Related Stories

Betraying The Martyrs Deliver New Single and Video and Reveal New Frontman

Betraying The Martyrs Lose Their Voice As Aaron Matts Exits Band

More Betraying The Martyrs News