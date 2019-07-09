Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Adds Solo Dates
Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder has announced that he will be playing three shows in Europe this fall in support of their recently released solo album.
Felder released the new record, entitled "American Rock 'N' Roll" back in April, and will be heading across the pond for the shows in September, including his very first solo concert in the UK.
He will kick things off on September 19th in London at Bush Hall and will then play Cafe de la Danse, Paris on the 21st and then wrap up the short trek in Berlin at the Frannz Club on the 23rd.
