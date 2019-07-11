.

Rush Icon Geddy Lee Announces US Book Tour

07-11-2019
Geddy Lee

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced a handful of US dates this month for a series in-store signing events in support of his latest project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass"

The book celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Lee's week-long series will begin in Nashville, TN on July 14, where the rocker will sit down for a question-and-answer session with hosts and previous Rush producers Nick Raskulinecz and Peter Collins; he'll then travel for in-store events in St. Louis, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

One ticket grants you admission and one copy of "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" for Geddy to personalize; no Rush memorabilia will be signed. Candid photos are permitted, but not while at the signing table. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


