Rush's Geddy Lee Adds New Stop To Book Tour

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has expanded his upcoming series of US store signing events in support of his latest project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass."

"Hello Detroit and you Michiganders," says Lee. "In keeping with our concept of being very random, we have, at the last minute, added a book signing in the Motor City - so come on out to the Rock City Music Company, pick up a book and say 'Blah Blah Blah' or even 'Yadda Yadda Yadda'... see you on the 16th of July!!"

The week-long run will see Lee hit seven cities in seven days to promote the book, which celebrates the history of the instrument alongside his personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The series will begin in Nashville, TN on July 14, where Lee will be joined for a question-and-answer session with hosts and previous Rush producers Nick Raskulinecz and Peter Collins; a St. Louis, MO stop on July 15 has sold-out ahead of appearances in another five cities. Read more here.

