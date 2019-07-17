Cursive Announce Fall Headline Tour
Cursive have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline tour this fall that will feature support from Cloud Nothings and The Appleseed Cast.
The band will be embarking on the tour to promote the forthcoming release of their first new studio album in six years, "Passenger", which is set to hit stores on October 5th.
The trek will kick off on November 7th in St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall and will be wrapping up on November 23rd in Dallas at Trees. See the dates below:
11/07 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
11/08 - Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone
11/09 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl
11/10 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In
11/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
11/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
11/15 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
11/16 - Miami, FL @ The Ground
11/17 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
11/18 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
11/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
11/20 - Houston, TX @ Satellite
11/21 - McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey
11/22 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/23 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
