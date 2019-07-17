Cursive Announce Fall Headline Tour

Cursive have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline tour this fall that will feature support from Cloud Nothings and The Appleseed Cast.

The band will be embarking on the tour to promote the forthcoming release of their first new studio album in six years, "Passenger", which is set to hit stores on October 5th.

The trek will kick off on November 7th in St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall and will be wrapping up on November 23rd in Dallas at Trees. See the dates below:

11/07 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/08 - Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

11/09 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

11/10 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In

11/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

11/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

11/15 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

11/16 - Miami, FL @ The Ground

11/17 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

11/18 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

11/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

11/20 - Houston, TX @ Satellite

11/21 - McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey

11/22 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/23 - Dallas, TX @ Trees





Related Stories

Cursive's Tim Kasher Releases An Answer For Everything Video

More Cursive News

Share this article



