Queen Star Says Freddie Would Approve Of Adam Lambert

Queen guitarist Brian May took to social media last week to sing the praises of frontman Adam Lambert and saying that the band's legendary late singer Freddie Mercury would approve of Lambert "big time".

The band launched their North American Rhapsody tour last week and ahead of their concert in San Jose on Sunday, May took to Instagram to praise Lambert.

He wrote, "And here is the Modern Marvel without whom, for sure, Queen would not be out here delivering at the top level. Adam Lambert is only now beginning to be recognised by the greater public as the true phenomenon that he is.

"Gifted with a voice in a billion, for himself he is a passionate and unyielding perfectionist. Gifted to us, he is the reason that we are still alive as a functioning rock band. And still able to take on new challenges. Plus ... he's nice. That's a big deal when you're a touring family. Freddie would approve, big time.

He added, "Also, and I will say this only once, for the benefit of just a few people who haven't stopped to think clearly. Just imagine how awful it would have been for Roger and myself to tour with a Freddie impersonator. Anyone who suggests such a thing doesn't belong here.

"To the vast majority of you lovely people out there - BIG THANKS for being respectful to Adam. In supporting him, you are supporting the life blood of the live Queen legacy. Nothing is forever. This is a precious moment. We never pass this way again. Bri"





