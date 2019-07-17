Singled Out: Nathan Jurries' Coral

One man band Nathan Jurries just released his "Gap Year" EP and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Coral" from his debut release. Here is the story:

It's crazy how sometimes a little detail will stay in your head. Words can be lost, intentions unclear... but sensory details can be ingrained, forever bonded with your emotions. I wrote Coral about a stressful time in my life: I was rapidly finishing up high school, even more rapidly being rejected by colleges (good riddance), and nearing the end of a failing relationship (the riddance's continued). In the verses, I reference various indicators of my downtrodden feelings, such as my aspirations disappearing and how I began to drink my coffee black, without the gentle touch of sweetener. As far as emotions go, I had never been very communicative, so I naturally kept my worries to myself. Yeah... not a healthy way to deal with problems.

However, there was a glint of sunlight in what seemed like a foggy existence. My best friend, at the time, never failed to brighten up my day, and I finally got the courage to talk about it all. We sat on the floor next to my bed and I let it all out. Had myself a good cry, received comforting reassurances, and gained a new perspective on my situation. I don't remember much of what we said, in fact, I think we just sat in silence for most of it. What I do vividly remember was the color of her blushed cheeks. I described it as coral.

Fast forward to when I actually wrote the song under a year later. The music was originally an instrumental tune that I produced as part of a Christmas gift to that same friend who also helped me after high school. I later found that the tune looped well live, and when I started jamming along with it, the words naturally came out. It all just felt right. The synthy pad, thick bass, and cooing sine wave created the perfect atmosphere for what I needed to express. Every time I play Coral live, I see that tiny detail... the color of her cheeks. Every time I perform this song, I take those memories and paint them coral.

