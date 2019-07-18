.

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Bandmates

07-18-2019
Van Halen

David Lee Roth says that he will be seeing the Van Halen brothers "in a couple of weeks," but hasn't offered any details about the band's future plans. He did however have a lot to say about the dynamics within the group.

Roth was a guest on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast and was asked about why he left the group in 1985. He explained"Why did it fracture? 'Cause all rock bands fracture.

"It turns into diverse interests. People have the friction of time. And that friction is family; that friction is... sometimes it's partying, but I don't know if that's what really separated Van Halen."

Dave then added, "There were always creative differences. We never got along. It was a beautiful, beautiful pairing of... You've seen cowboy movies where the guys are always sabotaging each other but they're working to somehow accomplish something. And I think you'll see that in a lot of popular bands. They may have gotten through it, but I don't know that we ever really grew up and became gentrified. Now, that may not be a good thing; a part of me remained 23 years old forever."

Roth seems to have now accepted and embraced the dysfunctions within the band. He said, "Van Halen's perfect, and I always sensed that perfect would get back together - perfect in its imperfections. Think of your most ruined jeans that barely are jeans. They're your favorite because of the holes in 'em... Your favorite part of your cowboy boots is the f***ed up part... That kind of imperfection, we value that and we still have it - it's in the music, and it makes the music more popular than ever."


