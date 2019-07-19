.

Iron Maiden Founder Questions Band's Grammy Win

07-19-2019
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden won the Best Metal Performance Grammy in 2011 for "El Dorado" and band founder Steve Harris believes some of the band's previously nominated songs deserved the honor more.

The legendary metal band had received the Metal nomination in other years for the songs "Blood Brothers", "Fear Of The Dark" and "The Wicker Man".

Harris had the following to say about the "El Dorado" win during a chat with the Miami New Times about the band's Legacy of the Beast Tour, "To be honest with you, I think we ended up getting it for a song which I thought was not one of our best ones.

"I didn't think we really deserved it for that one, but maybe one of the others. So it was a bit off, really."


