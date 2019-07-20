.

Iron Maiden Share Video From American Tour Kick Off

07-20-2019
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming a video package from opening night of the 2019 Legacy Of The Beast tour at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on July 18.

The footage includes a behind the scenes look at the stage setup and rehearsals in the days leading up the official launch of the trek, which features production inspired by the band's free-to-play mobile game of the same name.

According to The Sun-Sentinel, the group's sold-out, two-hour, 16-song set drew from 10 Iron Maiden albums, including songs the band had not played in the US in decades.

"Thank you Fort Lauderdale... What a way to kick off a tour!," said the band on social media. The trek will see Iron Maiden release the third batch of records in their album reissue series. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


