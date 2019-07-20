Iron Maiden Share Video From American Tour Kick Off
(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming a video package from opening night of the 2019 Legacy Of The Beast tour at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on July 18.
The footage includes a behind the scenes look at the stage setup and rehearsals in the days leading up the official launch of the trek, which features production inspired by the band's free-to-play mobile game of the same name.
According to The Sun-Sentinel, the group's sold-out, two-hour, 16-song set drew from 10 Iron Maiden albums, including songs the band had not played in the US in decades.
"Thank you Fort Lauderdale... What a way to kick off a tour!," said the band on social media. The trek will see Iron Maiden release the third batch of records in their album reissue series. Watch the video and read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Iron Maiden Share Video From American Tour Kick Off
Iron Maiden Founder Questions Band's Grammy Win
Iron Maiden Drummer Expands Legacy Of The Beast Tour Preview
Iron Maiden Nicko McBrain Previews Legacy Of The Beast Tour
Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour
Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery
Iron Maiden Share Video For Legacy Of The Beast Tour
Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Receives Honorary Citizenship In Sarajevo