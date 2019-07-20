.

Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack

07-20-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Original Ozzy Osbourne solo band member Bob Daisley took to social media to thank fans for their support following negative comments Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon made an interview.

Daisley played on Ozzy's first two solo band albums "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" and has sued the former Black Sabbath frontman on several occasions over royalties.

Sharon was asked by Celebrity Access about claims that the first album was intended to be a band project and not a solo record and she responded, "Never, never, never. The bass player, Bob Daisley, has said that over the years. He's a sad old f*** that played on two of the greatest albums in the genre, and he can't get over the fact that we didn't use him further. Like it was, 'Goodbye. See ya.' And he's never gotten over it.

"And several lawsuits later - he tried to sue us three times - each time thrown out of court. Thrown out of court three times. He's tried to change history, and it just won't fit. It was never a band. There's no way. It was Ozzy Osbourne."
After the interview made headlines, Daisley took to his Facebook page to respond. He posted: "I have to say, I'm truly moved and impressed by the fans who have left messages and supportive words. It's good to know that so many of you valuable people know so much about my history and are aware of the actual truth.

"I'd simply like to say a heartfelt 'thank you' to each and every one of you; I've read every single message that was posted. Love to you all, Bob Daisley."


Related Stories


Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack

Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All

Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lamb Of God Officially Replace Chris Adler- Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack- Iron Maiden Share Video From American Tour Kick Off- Black Sabbath- more


Reviews
Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

advertisement


Latest News
Lamb Of God Officially Replace Chris Adler

Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack

Iron Maiden Share Video From American Tour Kick Off

Black Sabbath 1970s-Era Celebrated In New Box Set

Creedence Clearwater Revival Stream Proud Mary From Live At Woodstock

Soundgarden Release Live 'Black Hole Sun' Video

Gov't Mule Release 'Bring On The Music' Live Video

Singled Out: Shiragirl's Nothing To Lose



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.