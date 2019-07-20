Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack

Original Ozzy Osbourne solo band member Bob Daisley took to social media to thank fans for their support following negative comments Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon made an interview.

Daisley played on Ozzy's first two solo band albums "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" and has sued the former Black Sabbath frontman on several occasions over royalties.

Sharon was asked by Celebrity Access about claims that the first album was intended to be a band project and not a solo record and she responded, "Never, never, never. The bass player, Bob Daisley, has said that over the years. He's a sad old f*** that played on two of the greatest albums in the genre, and he can't get over the fact that we didn't use him further. Like it was, 'Goodbye. See ya.' And he's never gotten over it.

"And several lawsuits later - he tried to sue us three times - each time thrown out of court. Thrown out of court three times. He's tried to change history, and it just won't fit. It was never a band. There's no way. It was Ozzy Osbourne."

After the interview made headlines, Daisley took to his Facebook page to respond. He posted: "I have to say, I'm truly moved and impressed by the fans who have left messages and supportive words. It's good to know that so many of you valuable people know so much about my history and are aware of the actual truth.

"I'd simply like to say a heartfelt 'thank you' to each and every one of you; I've read every single message that was posted. Love to you all, Bob Daisley."





