Journey Icon Steve Perry Streaming New Single

(hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is streaming a new single mix of his track "Sun Shines Gray", as the latest track from his comeback album, "Traces."

"I'm very excited about my new single version and mix of 'Sun Shines Gray,'", says the singer. "The song is more emotionally available and rocks even harder!"

The tune marks the fourth song issued from Perry's first album in 25 years, following the lead single, "No Erasin'", and follow-ups "No More Cryin'" and "We're Still Here."

The former Journey rocker recorded the set alongside co-producer Thom Flowers at his home studio, with only strings done at Capitol Records. Listen to the single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





