.

John Van Deusen Releases 'Whatever Makes You Mine' Video

07-22-2019
John Van Deusen

John Van Deusen has released a brand new music video for his track "Whatever Makes You Mine." The song comes from his just released new album, "(I Am) Origami Pt. 3 - A Catacomb Hymn".

Van Deusen had this to say, "The music video for 'Whatever Makes You Mine' was a collaboration between myself and director Ben Park. Ben and I had been discussing the possibility of writing and shooting a short horror film...and then we decided we could start with a music video to see how it felt working together.

"We really had a great time shooting this video near the Salton Sea east of San Diego; it's a hauntingly beautiful place. The beginning of the video features Slab City, a legendary desert community. The vehicle I'm driving around is my own car, 'Elsa'. She's the best.

"The creature that stalks me is supposed to be a combination of Sasquatch and something more cosmic. Obviously, it represents my own dark side. The theme of tension and duality within my own personality is prevalent on the album; I wanted to represent it visually in a simple and clear way." Watch the video here


Related Stories


John Van Deusen Releases 'Whatever Makes You Mine' Video

Singled Out: John Van Deusen's Whatever Makes You Mine

More John Van Deusen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance- Greta Van Fleet Will Outgrow Criticisms Says Jack White- Alice Cooper Going Home With New EP-more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

Greta Van Fleet Will Outgrow Criticisms Says Jack White

Alice Cooper Going Home With New EP

Metallica Release Live 'Sad But True' Video

Sons Of Apollo Rock Dream Theater Classic

M.O.D. Classic Announce New Singer

The Rocket Summer Streams New Single 'Blankets'

Iggy Pop Releases Title Song To New Album 'Free'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.