John Van Deusen Releases 'Whatever Makes You Mine' Video

John Van Deusen has released a brand new music video for his track "Whatever Makes You Mine." The song comes from his just released new album, "(I Am) Origami Pt. 3 - A Catacomb Hymn".



Van Deusen had this to say, "The music video for 'Whatever Makes You Mine' was a collaboration between myself and director Ben Park. Ben and I had been discussing the possibility of writing and shooting a short horror film...and then we decided we could start with a music video to see how it felt working together.

"We really had a great time shooting this video near the Salton Sea east of San Diego; it's a hauntingly beautiful place. The beginning of the video features Slab City, a legendary desert community. The vehicle I'm driving around is my own car, 'Elsa'. She's the best.



"The creature that stalks me is supposed to be a combination of Sasquatch and something more cosmic. Obviously, it represents my own dark side. The theme of tension and duality within my own personality is prevalent on the album; I wanted to represent it visually in a simple and clear way." Watch the video here





