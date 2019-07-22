Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

Van Halen enjoyed massive success during the Hagar years but Sammy says that David Lee Roth is "stupid" for refusing to concede that the band's achievements during the Van Hagar era.

Sammy has been busy promoting The Circle's debut album "Space Between" and during an interview with Planet Rock magazine has asked about the rivalry between himself and Roth.

Hagar says that the supposed rivalry "wasn't even a blip on my radar." And then he went on to say, "I don't respect Dave's artistry, but I do think he's clever and a great showman and what he did with Van Halen in the early days was fantastic. Van Halen couldn't have made it without him.

"God bless Dave, but he refuses to acknowledge that Van Halen with me was even more successful than Van Halen with him, and that's very stupid of him. That'd be like me not acknowledging what he did for the band before I joined: that would be stupid wouldn't it?"





