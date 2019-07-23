Singled Out: Coyote Kid's Femme Fatale

Coyote Kid recently released a Tarantino like music video for their single "Femme Fatale" and to celebrate we asked Austin Durry to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Femme Fatale is a Spahgetti-Western, Rock'n Roll duet, and serves as the introduction to two of the three main characters of our new story album "The Skeleton Man". We create long form story based concept albums, where each song represents a chapter of a larger story. This is the first full track of the album, where we learn about the relationship between the Coyote Kid and the Medicine Crow. We're also introduced to the Coyote Kid's character motif that you'll throughout the rest of the album, when the character is present in the story.

This song was our first time delving into serf rock territory. For years I found myself accidentally straying into Serf Rock while trying to make more spaghetti-western inspired music. It wasn't until I learned the history of the guitar sounds we associate with westerns, that I learned about it's close ties to the 60's Serf Rock scene. Once I found that out it all made sense, and I felt free to incorporate it more into our music.

Having two lead singers, with voices that couldn't be further apart stylistically, is a challenge and a blessing. In this song we were able to really use it to our advantage to showcase both sides of the narration, and trade off the spotlight, making a really cool tug of war between the two characters.

