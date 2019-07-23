.

Singled Out: Coyote Kid's Femme Fatale

07-23-2019
Coyote Kid

Coyote Kid recently released a Tarantino like music video for their single "Femme Fatale" and to celebrate we asked Austin Durry to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Femme Fatale is a Spahgetti-Western, Rock'n Roll duet, and serves as the introduction to two of the three main characters of our new story album "The Skeleton Man". We create long form story based concept albums, where each song represents a chapter of a larger story. This is the first full track of the album, where we learn about the relationship between the Coyote Kid and the Medicine Crow. We're also introduced to the Coyote Kid's character motif that you'll throughout the rest of the album, when the character is present in the story. 

This song was our first time delving into serf rock territory. For years I found myself accidentally straying into Serf Rock while trying to make more spaghetti-western inspired music. It wasn't until I learned the history of the guitar sounds we associate with westerns, that I learned about it's close ties to the 60's Serf Rock scene. Once I found that out it all made sense, and I felt free to incorporate it more into our music.

Having two lead singers, with voices that couldn't be further apart stylistically, is a challenge and a blessing. In this song we were able to really use it to our advantage to showcase both sides of the narration, and trade off the spotlight, making a really cool tug of war between the two characters.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Coyote Kid's Femme Fatale

More Coyote Kid News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Worked Really Hard For Fuller Reunion- Slipknot Release 'Solway Firth' Music Video- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Video Passes 1 Billion Views- Rush- more


Reviews
The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Worked Really Hard For Fuller Reunion

Slipknot Release 'Solway Firth' Music Video

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Rush Celebrating Final Tour With Cinema Strangiato Event

David Bowie 'Space Oddity' 50th Anniversary Mix Video Released

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Streams First Song From Solo Album

Godsmack Release 'Under Your Scars' Video

Dream Theater Announce North American Fall Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.