Atreyu Expand 'In Our Wake' For Deluxe Edition

Atreyu have expanded their latest studio album "In Our Wake" for deluxe edition that is set to hit stores loaded with additional songs on August 16th.

The reissue will feature the original record along with seven additional tracks including b-sides from the album sessions and "Long Live", and alternate versions of the title song and "The Time Is Now".

Brandon Saller had this to say, "I'm excited for these songs to see the light of day. To us, these are songs that we loved, but didn't find a space within the album as a unit.

"To further that, we're excited to have some older material that only saw limited release be fully available for our fans. As for the re-imagined tracks from In Our Wake, this is something brand new to us and it was a really fun moment for us to re-think these songs. They turned into something special that we feel stand on its own."



Bassist Porter McKnight added, "When the topic for the deluxe edition was introduced, my brain instantly exploded with fun avenues and ideas for re-developed imagery.

"I wanted something that flirted with my original ideas for IOW, but took them down a new and darker path. I chose to invoke a classic punk/black metal feel with this one, and even ended up drawing the cover by hand. It's always an honor and a pleasure to create something for this band." See the tracklisting below:

"In Our Wake"

"House of Gold"

"The Time Is Now"

"Nothing Will Ever Change"

"Blind Deaf & Dumb"

"Terrified"

"Safety Pin"

"Into the Open"

"Paper Castle"

"No Control"

"Anger Left Behind"

"Super Hero"

"In Our Wake" (Acoustic)

"The Time Is Now" (Alternate)

"Generation"

"Straight To Hell"

"So Others May Live"

"Stronger Than Me"

"When the Day Is Done"





Related Stories

Atreyu Release 'House Of Gold' Music Video

Atreyu Star Reveals When Band Will Begin Next Album

Atreyu Announce Beer Release Party

Atreyu Release Their 'Craziest Video Ever'

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour

More Atreyu News

Share this article



