Bad Religion Add Leg To North American Tour

Bad Religion have announced that they have added a second leg of their North American tour that they launched in support of their latest album "Age Of Unreason".

They will be kicking off the new leg on September 17th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution and will conclude the trek on October 12th in Sacramento at Aftershock.

The current leg is scheduled to wrap up on August 17th in Hollywood, CA at the Hollywood Palladium and also includes an appearance at Psycho Las Vegas. See all of the dates below:

Thursday, July 25 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

Friday, July 26 Montreal, QC 77 Montreal 2019

Saturday, July 27 East Providence, RI Roadblock Music Festival

Tuesday, July 30 Portland, ME Aura

Wednesday, July 31 Boston, MA House of Blues

Friday, August 2 New York, NY Webster Hall

Saturday, August 3 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Sunday, August 4 Mckees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

Tuesday, August 6 Rochester, NY Anthology

Wednesday, August 7 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Friday, August 9 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Saturday, August 10 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Sunday, August 11 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

Tuesday, August 13 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

Wednesday, August, 14 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Friday, August 16 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas

Saturday, August 17 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Palladium

Tuesday September 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

Wednesday September 18 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!

Thursday September 19 Orlando, FL House of Blues

Saturday September 21 Asbury Park, NJ Sea. Hear. Now

Monday September 23 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

Tuesday September 24 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Thursday September 26 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

Friday September 27 Birmingham, AL Iron City

Saturday September 28 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Monday September 30 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Tuesday October 1 Houston, TX House of Blues

Wednesday October 2 Austin, TX Emo's

Friday October 4 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre

Saturday October 5 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

Sunday October 6 San Diego, CA SOMA

Tuesday October 8 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

Wednesday October 9 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

Saturday October 12 Sacramento, CA Aftershock





Related Stories

Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise Lead Punk Rock Bowling Festival

Bad Religion's Greg Graffin Streams New Solo Song

Bring Me The Horizon 'Suck As Humans' Says Bad Religion Guitarist 2016 In Review

More Bad Religion News

Share this article



