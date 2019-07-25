Bad Religion Add Leg To North American Tour
Bad Religion have announced that they have added a second leg of their North American tour that they launched in support of their latest album "Age Of Unreason".
They will be kicking off the new leg on September 17th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution and will conclude the trek on October 12th in Sacramento at Aftershock.
The current leg is scheduled to wrap up on August 17th in Hollywood, CA at the Hollywood Palladium and also includes an appearance at Psycho Las Vegas. See all of the dates below:
Thursday, July 25 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
Friday, July 26 Montreal, QC 77 Montreal 2019
Saturday, July 27 East Providence, RI Roadblock Music Festival
Tuesday, July 30 Portland, ME Aura
Wednesday, July 31 Boston, MA House of Blues
Friday, August 2 New York, NY Webster Hall
Saturday, August 3 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Sunday, August 4 Mckees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre
Tuesday, August 6 Rochester, NY Anthology
Wednesday, August 7 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
Friday, August 9 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
Saturday, August 10 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
Sunday, August 11 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
Tuesday, August 13 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
Wednesday, August, 14 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
Friday, August 16 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas
Saturday, August 17 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Palladium
Tuesday September 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution
Wednesday September 18 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!
Thursday September 19 Orlando, FL House of Blues
Saturday September 21 Asbury Park, NJ Sea. Hear. Now
Monday September 23 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
Tuesday September 24 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Thursday September 26 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom
Friday September 27 Birmingham, AL Iron City
Saturday September 28 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
Monday September 30 Dallas, TX House of Blues
Tuesday October 1 Houston, TX House of Blues
Wednesday October 2 Austin, TX Emo's
Friday October 4 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre
Saturday October 5 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren
Sunday October 6 San Diego, CA SOMA
Tuesday October 8 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
Wednesday October 9 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
Saturday October 12 Sacramento, CA Aftershock
