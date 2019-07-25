.

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs

07-25-2019
Lou Gramm

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm shared some more details in a recent interview about the new songs that he is hoping to begin releasing later this year.

Gramm will not be going the traditional album route with the new track, instead he says that he will be releasing three tracks at a time with at least the first batch of three songs coming in 2019, followed by more next year.

Lou explained the origins of the songs while speaking with Kiki Classic Rock. He revealed, "I've got masters from my solo albums, and that's basically what I'm using, because my solo albums always had 10 songs on it, but we always recorded 12 or 13.

"And the ones that didn't make the album weren't necessarily the weakest songs, a lot of 'em were very strong ideas, but they weren't quite finished. And I'm finishing them, and I'm gonna release them, three at a time, to be downloaded."

Gramm also explained where the idea to revisit the unfinished songs came from. He said, "My son Matthew came up with the idea. He just asked me, 'How many songs were on the albums? And did you have any extras?' And I said, 'Always.' He said, 'Let's listen to those, polish 'em up, finish 'em, and put them out to be downloaded.' So we went back and we started listening, and there's those songs, not quite finished, that I hadn't heard in 30 years." Lou added, "I'm so excited to release them, because, to me, they sound great."

He similarly shared this desire about the possible reception from fans, "I hope it's something that doesn't go unnoticed. I think there's some really interesting and good songs that they'll probably go, 'Why didn't he put that on his album?' Because it wasn't done."


