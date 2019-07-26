Iron Maiden Not Losing Sleep Over Rock Hall Snubbing

Iron Maiden still sell out stadium and arenas and have sold over a 100 million albums, but have yet to be even nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and that doesn't bother band founder Steve Harris one bit.

Steve was asked about the snubbing during a recent interview with Rolling Stone and he responded, "I don't mind that we're not in things like that," he told Rolling Stone in a new interview. "I don't think about things like that. It's very nice if people give you awards or accolades, but we didn't get into the business for that sort of thing.

"I'm certainly not going to lose sleep if we don't get any sort of award, not just that one, any award. I don't think we deserve to have this or that necessarily. With what we do, whatever comes of it is great. Whatever doesn't come of it is great, too."





