Motorhead Announce Box Set And Deluxe Reissues

07-27-2019
Motorhead

Motorhead have expanded two of their classic albums, "Overkill" and "Bomber," and their "1979" box set to celebrate their 40th anniversary as part of the first installment of a new reissue campaign via BMG.

The deluxe reissues of both albums will be released on October 25th and will available as hardbound bookpacks in two CD and triple LP format. They will include featuring previously unheard concerts from the band's '79 tours.

The 1979 box set will include the Overkill and Bomber albums half-speed mastered and pressed on 180 gram vinyl created from the original master tapes; Two double-live albums of previously unheard concert material from the '79 tours; A 40-page period-accurate "music magazine" featuring unseen photos and fresh interviews regarding the era; The Rest of '79 Vinyl, featuring B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks; No Class 7" single with gatefold art; The Bomber tour program; Overkill sheet music book; '79 badge set; All encased in black biker jacket box.


