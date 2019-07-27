.

Woodstock 50 Festival Reportedly Moving To New State

07-27-2019
Woodstock

(hennemusic) Next month's planned Woodstock 50 festival appears to have found a new home in Maryland, according to a new report by Bloomberg. After months of financing issues and permit denials in upstate New York, the news outlet indicates the three-day event is now slated to take place August 16-18 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Columbia, MD that holds approximately 32,000 people.

"When we heard that there was an opportunity to save this festival and bring a piece of American history to our community this summer, we jumped at the chance," Calvin Ball, the executive with Howard County, wrote in a note to Greg Peck, one of the organizers. "Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia is a jewel of Howard County and one of the top music venues in the nation. It felt like such a natural fit to host a historic festival on our storied stage."

The 50th anniversary event previously planned to once again deliver "3 Days of Peace and Music" with an announced diverse lineup that was to include Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet alongside original Woodstock performers Santana, Dead & Company, John Fogerty, David Crosby And Friends, John Sebastian, Country Joe McDonald, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna and Melanie alongside The Killers, The Black Keys, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Sturgill Simpson, Gary Clark Jr. and dozens more. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


