Young Other Release 'Between The Few' Video

Young Other have released a music video for their new track "Between The Few". The song is the title track from their forthcoming EP that will be released on August 16th.

The band had this to say, "When we wrote 'Between The Few,' the four of us were enduring the hardest chapter of our lives. Being without anyone to turn to, we turned to what our hearts call to.

"'Between The Few' resembles the fight between things that are good and bad, the light and dark, happiness and depression, it is the title track and centerfold off our upcoming EP.

"For us, the song highlights how torn we are pursuing a career in music when we're consistently being delivered societal expectations from the ones we love by not following the "correct" ways and living the "normal life". Regardless of what we have been handed, our hearts and passion for music cannot be silenced, it is our voice and who we are." Watch the video here.





