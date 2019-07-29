The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Late Night TV This Week

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have announced that they will be performing on CBS-TV's The Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, July 30th.

The band will be hand to promote their second album, "Rise", which mixes new original songs from the lineup led by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp, and select covers, including the late Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died", and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory."

The latest single from the project is the group's take on the David Bowie classic, "Heroes"; featuring Depp on lead vocals, the Hollwyood Vampires recorded the track last year at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany - the same place where Bowie wrote the original back in 1977.

The band previewed tracks from "Rise" during a series of spring US West coast concert dates. Watch the "Heroes" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Aerosmith's Joe Perry On His Hollywood Vampires Bandmates

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Bowie Classic

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires

Video From The Hollywood Vampires Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Album And Stream New Song

The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year

More The Hollywood Vampires News

Share this article



